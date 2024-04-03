Lok Sabha Elections: 'In Era Of Vande Bharat, They Travel By Bicycle,' Irani's Jibe At SP Candidate As VD Sharma Files Nomination From Khajuraho

Lok Sabha Elections: 'In Era Of Vande Bharat, They Travel By Bicycle,' Irani Jibes At SP Candidate As VD Sharma Files Nomination From Khajuraho Seat |

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate from Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency Vishnu Dutt Sharma filled his nomination form in Panna on Wednesday. Before filing his nomination, the Madhya Pradesh BJP president visited and worshiped Lord Jugal Kishore and also held a roadshow to the collectorate office along with union minister Smriti Irani.

Addressing the people present on the occasion, Irani took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party candidate fielded against VD Sharma from Khajuraho and said, “This is the era of Vande Bharat, even today they travel by bicycle (Samajwadi Party’s symbol).” SP has fielded Meera Deepak Yadav from Khajuraho seat.

'Congress seeking help from terrorists'

Irani also attacked the opposition INDIA alliance and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. She said, “I have heard that some people are filling election forms in Wayanad and are seeking help from terrorist organisations. These are the people who opposed the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also MP: BJP Chief JP Nadda Offers Prayers At Mahakal Temple As Lok Sabha Countdown Begins

She further said that the opposition alliance is clueless about their course of action in 2024 while BJP is prepared for even 2047.

During the roadshow, Irani reiterated the saffron party’s slogan of winning more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Khajuraho election in Phase 2

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency, Dr. Virendra Kumar also filed his nomination form today. In the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, elections are to be held on Khajuraho and Tikamgarh Lok Sabha seats on April 26. The last date for filing nomination is April 4.