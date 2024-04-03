MP: BJP Chief JP Nadda Offers Prayers At Mahakal Temple; Set To Address Cluster Meeting In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the 2024 Lok Saha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on Indore-Ujjain visit today. JP Nadda reached Indore and then Ujjain from Jabalpur on Wednesday morning. Chief Minister CM Yadav also accompanied Nadda.

After reaching the helipad of Ujjain, he went to visit the Mahakal temple. Nadda sought blessings from Lord Mahakal along with his wife and son. After staying in the temple for about half an hour, he left for Jhalawar in Rajasthan at around 1 pm.

Nadda to hold cluster meeting

Later in the day, he will reach Indore from Jhalawar at around 3 pm. Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting of the clusters (Indore, Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone and Ratlam) at the Brilliant Convention Center here. In the meeting with the workers, Nadda will brainstorm on Chhindwara, Balaghat, Jabalpur and Mandla Lok Sabha seats.

Notably, the saffron party’s national president is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, since Tuesday, to campaign for the party.

On Tuesday, Nadda addressed the Prabuddhajan Sammelan at Manas Bhawan in Jabalpur, where he came down heavily on the opposition Congress and labelled the INDIA alliance a 'group of corrupts'.