MP: 'Whom We Considered Our Own Betrayed Us At Time Of Ordeal,' Nakul Nath's Wife Priya Takes Jibe At Syed Jafar; Latter Reacts |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): In the lead-up to the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, Priya Nath, the wife of Congress candidate Nakul Nath from the Chhindwara parliamentary seat, has joined the electoral campaign, expressing confidence in their strength derived from the people's support.

Addressing a Congress workers meeting in Chourai assembly constituency, Priya Nath asserted their unwavering courage and resolve, stating, "None of us will ever lose courage. My family members, my brothers and sisters told me not to be afraid at all. I tell them, is there any fear on my face? I am not afraid at all." She went on to share her sentiments regarding her father-in-law, Kamal Nath, expressing sadness at the departure of individuals from the Congress to the BJP, whom they had considered part of their own. Priya Nath emphasized that despite this, they remain steadfast in their commitment to Chhindwara.

"We have been with the people of Chhindwara for the last 44 years, and no power has arisen that could sever this bond in 44 days," she affirmed. "Our real strength and power lie with the people here. I have come to raise your voice and make you realize that we will move forward with a new revolution. We were together for 44 years, we are and no power has arisen which can end this relationship in 44 days," she added.

Contrasting this perspective, a close aide of Kamal Nath who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Syed Jafar, presented a different viewpoint. Jafar asserted that there was no betrayal of Kamal Nath, highlighting the support Nath received from Chhindwara in past elections. "No one betrayed Kamal Nath," Jafar stated. "When Nath sought support from Chhindwara to become the Chief Minister in 2018, the people of Chhindwara made him win all the seven assembly constituencies in the district."

Nakul Nath did not live upto expectations: Jafar

Regarding Nakul Nath, the current Congress MP from Chhindwara and son of Kamal Nath, Jafar remarked that during his tenure, Nakul Nath did not live up to expectations. "Last time in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, we gave a chance to Nakul Nath but he did not do any notable work during his tenure of five years," Jafar claimed. "So today the future of Chhindwara is not safe with Nakul Nath, that is why people like us are going towards BJP."

Chhindwara, traditionally a stronghold of Kamal Nath, has been closely watched in previous elections. The Congress party secured the only seat in Chhindwara during the last Lok Sabha election.

Chhindwara election in first phase

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled in the first four phases of the total seven phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13, Chhindwara will be a focal point of interest. Nakul Nath is contesting again from the seat for Congress, while the BJP has fielded Vivek Bunty Sahu as its candidate. The election in Chhindwara will take place in the first phase on April 19, along with five other parliamentary seats in Madhya Pradesh including Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, and Balaghat.