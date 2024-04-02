MP: Fruit Vendor Sets Ex-Girlfriend Afire After She Refuses To Continue Live-In Relationship

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A jilted boyfriend allegedly set a 22-year-old girl afire in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul on Monday. The victim, a tribal woman who worked at a petrol pump, suffered severe burns on her face, hands, back, and chest. She has been admitted to the district hospital.

The assailant, identified as Aryan Malviya, works as a fruit vendor and is currently on run. Police have launched a search to nab him.

The couple was in a live-in relationship for three years and had separated only six months ago due to Aryan’s abusive behaviour. The accused had been forcing her to live with him again.

According to reports, the 22-year-old victim is from Malkapur and had been working as a salesgirl at the Hamalapur petrol pump for some time. She had been living with her mother in the accommodation provided by the pump owner, near the pump premises.

Around 11 PM, Aryan arrived at her house and set the door on fire by pouring petrol. Upon hearing the commotion, she rushed out of her house, at which point he doused her with petrol and set her ablaze. Her mother managed to extinguish the flames with water.

Nearby residents alerted the ambulance and police about the incident. The victim was promptly rushed to the burn ward of the district hospital for treatment.

Aryan harassed the victim, threatened her with violence if she refused to stay with him. The victim had previously approached the police to file a complaint against him, but no action was taken.

Both the victim and the accused were in a live-in relationship for three years. However, a dispute had been ongoing over the last six months due to Aryan's alleged abusive behavior. The victim had recently expressed her desire to end the relationship, prompting Aryan to resort to violence.

The victim's mother recounted that Aryan had previously assaulted her daughter with a knife and had threatened her. The police were informed about the incident, and a case of attempted murder was registered against the accused. Aryan has a history of creating disturbances, both at the petrol pump and on the streets.

Betul Ganj Police Station TI Ravi Kant Dahariya confirmed that a case of attempted murder has been filed against the accused. The search for the accused is currently underway.