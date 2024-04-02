MP: BJP Gwalior Councillor Devendra Rathore Spotted Cleaning Sewage Chamber; Video Goes Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the ongoing sewage crisis plaguing Gwalior due to the alleged negligence of municipal employees, BJP councillor of Ward 15, Devendra Rathore took matters into his own and decided to personally clean the drain. A video is circulating on social media, in which Rathore can be seen cleaning the sewage chamber, complaining about the 'carelessness' of the authorities and municipal staff.

According to Rathore, despite several complaints to municipal authorities, he felt compelled to act as the problem persisted, leading to waterlogging in surrounding homes. Expressing frustration over the inaction by the officials, Rathore recounted his efforts to address the issue.

"I told the ward supervisor about the sewage problem, which is clogging toilets at several residences. He kept saying he would take care of it, but no action was taken," Rathore stated. "I even messaged the officials, but got no response."

Rathore emphasised the importance of fulfilling his duties as a representative elected by the people. "The residents have entrusted me with their votes, and I must fulfill the value of their votes. That's why I felt helpless and had to step into this chamber myself," he asserted. "Wherever there is sewage trouble nearby, I will take action," he added.

Despite his efforts, Rathore lamented the lack of cooperation from higher authorities. "Even the mayor doesn't want to listen," he remarked.