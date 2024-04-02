Madhya Pradesh: 7 Arrested, Including Woman, In Gwalior Cyberfraud Ring Bust

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Seven persons were apprehended by Gwalior police, including a woman, in connection with a cyberfraud operation within the city on Tuesday. According to officials, the gang, posing as representatives of a software company, targeted individuals residing abroad to execute their fraudulent activities.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abhay Rajawat (31) from Niwari district, Madhya Pradesh, Nitesh Kumar (26), Parvesh Alam (22), and Shweta Bharti (24) from Uttar Pradesh, Deepak Thapa (29) and Suresh Vasel (29) from Meghalaya, and Raj Kailashkar (28) from Mumbai.

Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharmaveer Singh disclosed, "The arrests were made following a tip-off regarding a gang operating from a hostel in the Madhavnagar area. Upon raiding the premises, seven suspects were apprehended, and seven laptops were seized."

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused hail from various regions across India, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Madhya Pradesh. They operated collectively to perpetrate cyber frauds by establishing a fraudulent call center within Gwalior.

"The gang would pose as representatives of a software company, primarily targeting US citizens to execute their fraudulent schemes. Charges of cheating and cyber fraud have been filed against them. The investigation is ongoing, focusing on potential victims residing in the US or other countries," stated the police official.

Describing the operation as a sophisticated racket, SP Singh emphasized, "The apprehended individuals are being interrogated, and it is anticipated that a larger network involved in cyber and financial fraud will be uncovered."