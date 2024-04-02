 Over 3 Dozen Passengers Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns Near Morena, 3 Critical
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over three dozen passengers were severely injured after a sleeper coach bus heading from Gwalior to Mehandipur Balaji Temple overturned near Morena on Agra Delhi National Highway 44 on Monday. Three, including a child and a woman, are reported to be in critical condition and have been referred for specialised treatment in Gwalior.

Eyewitnesses shared that the bus was traveling at high speed, leading to the loss of control and subsequent accident. Officers, including the City Police Station in-charge, DSP of Women's Wing, and constables, were seen aiding the injured. All injured passengers were transported to the district hospital for medical treatment.

Upon arrival, medical teams immediately attended to the injured, admitting them for further care. Three individuals, including a child and a woman, are reported to be in critical condition and have been referred to Gwalior for specialised treatment. The passengers, hailing from Gwalior and Morena, were on their way to visit the Balaji Temple.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Sikaroda Canal, as per the Civil Lines Police Station jurisdiction. The compassionate response from law enforcement, along with the swift medical assistance, underscores the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

