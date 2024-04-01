Bhopal Power Cut April 1: Power To Remain Disrupted In ISRO Colony, Sagar Estate, Sharda Kunj, Rajat Nagar & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state electricity board has announced the schedule of power outage in various parts of Bhopal on Tuesday. Power in Bhopal city will be cut for 2 to 6 hours in different areas on April 1. The power disruptions are neccessary for the maintainance work going on in the city.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Residents of K,L Sector, Geet Bunglow, ISRO Colony, Sagar Estate, Sharda Kunj, Rajat Nagar, Vivekanand and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Power will be disrupted in Rajiv Gandhi College, South Avenue, Akash Ganga and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Saket Nagar, Panchwati, Ravindranath Tagore and nearest area.

Time: 10:30 Am to 12:30 Pm

Area: Vitthal Nagar, MES Colony, Janki Nagar, Housing board Koh E Fiza , Police Chowki Koh E Fiza and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Hotel Management, E3,E4,E6, Arera Colony, 10 No Mkt and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Bairagarh Chichali, Peer Badli, DPS School Kolar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

It is recommended that Bhopal locals get ready for a brief power outage on April 1. Residents should use this time to make the necessary preparations so they can deal with the brief interruption in power supply during the designated hours.

Residents can get help by getting in touch with the local electrical authority if they have any questions or concerns about the schedule for power outages.