MP Man Finds An 'Animal Horn' Growing On Head, Pictures Go Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A peculiar picture of an 'Animal man' has surfaced on social media, taking netizens by surprise and shock!

The viral pictures show the man aged between 60 to 70 years, has an animal-like horn growing on his head. When dived deep, it came to knowledge that the man hails from Madhya Pradesh.

The elderly man has been identified as Shyam Lal Yadav, a resident of Rahli village in Sagar district. He noticed something strange growing on his head after a head injury in 2014. It looked like a small horn and he had been cutting it for years. But when it started growing rapidly, he decided to consult a doctor.

Shyam Lal Yadav, a resident of Rahli village in Madhya Pradesh, India, developed a cutaneous horn, also known as a “devil’s horn”, following a head injury in 2014.



The post read, "Doctors found out that it was something called a "cutaneous horn" or a "devil's horn" or an "animal's horn". It's a rare kind of skin growth that looks like an animal's horn. Sometimes, it can be a sign of a skin problem that might become cancer.

These horns are more common in older people, with the highest occurrence seen in those aged between 60 and 70 years. It can look like a hard, yellow-brown thing sticking out of the skin. It affect both men and women equally, although there's a slightly higher chance of the growth being cancerous in men. Additionally, they tend to be more prevalent in people with fairer skin tones.

Nobody knows exactly why they happen, but some people think it could be because of things like radiation.

Since the horn is made of a substance called keratin, doctors can usually just cut it off with a sharp knife. It's a simple procedure and doesn't usually cause any problems.