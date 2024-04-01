April Fools’ Day: Of Steel Trunk That Pierced Hole In Aircraft & Birthday That Never Was, Bhopal Personalities Share Their Pranks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Have you ever been told that your luggage can pierce a hold in the aircraft or served nimbu pani that tastes like soap water? The Free Press asked some city personalities to share memories of April Fools’ Day when they were either the perpetrators or the victims of harmless pranks.

Steel trunks can make holes in aircraft

I was to fly to participate in a tournament in Cuttack. It was to be my first air journey. At the time, we all carried our things in steel trunks. I was also ready with a trunk. On the way to the airport, two of my seniors told me that steel trunks are not allowed in aircraft as when they fly around in the cargo hold, they may pierce a hole in the aircraft’s body! I was taken aback. There was no way I could have gone back and arranged a suitcase. Anyway, we reached the airport. I told an airline personnel about my problem. The man was in splits and so were my seniors.

- Jalaluddin Rizvi, Olympian hockey player

Jealous of bro

It was 1973. My elder brother had cleared the medical entrance examination. Everyone was elated but I somehow felt that my bro was behaving differently since the news came in. And everyone’s attention was on him. Driven by jealousy, I informed our relatives over the phone that it was my brother’s birthday at our place in the evening. In the evening, guests began pouring in, carrying gifts. My family members didn’t know what to do. Soon, the source of mischief was traced. I got a dressing down and my brother got gifts.

- Sunil Shukla, filmmaker

More shows

About 5-6 years back we staged shows of ‘Lala Hardaul’ in Harda or Seoni. The shows were over, we were packing to leave for Bhopal. I suddenly remembered that it was April 1. So, I announced that we had been asked to stay back and stage some more shows. That sent a wave of happiness through the troupe for more shows meant more money. Some began unpacking their things. A few hours later, I reminded them that it was April 1. Some were sad, some were angry, but most just had a hearty laugh.

- Balendra Singh, theatre and film actor

Soap water to cool yourself

In the mid-1990s, when I was a student, we friends often tried to challenge each other in playing pranks on All Fool’s Day. And so, one hot afternoon, when I was offered a glass of chilled nimbu-pani, with Pudina and Tulsi leaves floating over it, I gladly accepted it. One sip and I realised it was soap water. Even as I spitted out whatever of it I had gulped, there were giggles all around.

- Nisha Kamrani, principal, Govt Vidya Vihar Girls HSS