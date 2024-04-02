MP: Over Half A Dozen Laborers Injured As Historic British-Era Bridge Collapses Near Morena

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly a dozen workers were injured after an historic railway bridge collapsed near Sikarouda village, Morena on Monday, trapping them underneath.

According to the information, the old railway bridge was of the British era, which collapsed near Sikarouda village, trapping several laborers who were working on renovating the structure. The collapse also resulted in injuries to more than half a dozen workers, who were promptly rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The injured workers are reported to be in serious condition, underlining the seriousness of the situation. The bridge was located over the Son River in Morena, and was undergoing maintenance work by a team of laborers when the unexpected collapse occurred.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Pradeep Tomar stated that the narrow gauge bridge, aged over 100 years, was undergoing dismantling as part of the railway line's conversion to broad gauge. Laborers were tasked with cutting the iron structure using a gas cutter, but unfortunately, the bridge collapsed during the process, resulting in injuries to five workers. These injured individuals have been admitted to the district hospital in Morena for treatment, as confirmed by the official.

Authorities are currently on the scene, coordinating rescue efforts and ensuring the safety of those involved. The collapse of the historic bridge has raised concerns about the condition of other aging infrastructure across the region.

However, the authorities are looking into the matter and are planning to take necessary actions to prevent the same in the near future, whereas the injured are under treatment.