MP: RSS Chief Bhagwat Visits Omkareshwar, Mamleshwar Jyotirlinga Ahead Lok Sabha Phase 1 Polls

MP: RSS Chief Bhagwat Visits Omkareshwar, Mamleshwar Jyotirlinga | FP Photo

Khandwa/Omkareshwar (Madhya Pardesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the revered shrines of Lord Omkareshwar and Mamleshwar Jyotirlinga which is in the holy Omkareshwar town of Khandwa district.

Given the high-profile nature of his visit, stringent security measures were put in place in the pilgrimage town.

His visit commenced with the darshan of Lord Omkareshwar-Mamleshwar and worship of Narmada river at Omkareshwar, where he spent about 10 minutes offering prayers amidst tight security.

Pandit Ashish Dixit, the administrator of the temple trust, welcomed him with a picture of Lord Omkareshwar on behalf of the Shreeji Mandir Trust. The entry of common devotees into the temple was temporarily halted during his visit. Subsequently, Bhagwat proceeded to Niranjani Akhara, where he participated in a Havan ceremony.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat ji was overwhelmed by visiting the statue of unity in Omkareshwar, after garlanding on Acharya Shankar's 11 feet tall replica, he considered the project as the standard of India's representation globally.😍🙏🕉️🚩 pic.twitter.com/DSAJayc96S — Adarsh Hegde (Modi Ka Parivar) (@adarshahgd) April 5, 2024

Later in the day, officials from various organisations will convene with volunteers to discuss the cleanliness and purity of the Narmada River at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Ashram.

Bhagwat arrived in Omkareshwar on Thursday evening for a two-day personal visit to Khandwa. Upon reaching Ekatm Dham on Omkar Parvat, he inspected the 108 feet tall statue of Adiguru Shankaracharya. Expressing concern over the delays in the statue's construction since its inauguration, he expressed a desire to complete the project by Simhastha 2028. Additionally, he paid tribute to an 11 feet high statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

For his overnight stay, Bhagwat chose Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's ashram in Bilora Khurd. His arrival at Omkareshwar was marked by a warm welcome from Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Vivekananda Puri Maharaj and Swami Bhumanand Saraswati, along with several other Sangh officials.