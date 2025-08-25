 Farmer Robbed At Farmhouse, Held Hostage By Armed Miscreants In Indore
Farmer Robbed At Farmhouse, Held Hostage By Armed Miscreants In Indore

Goons attacked staff, looted cash, gold and phones in midnight

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
Farmer Robbed At Farmhouse; Held Hostage By Armed Miscreants In MP's Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer was robbed and allegeldy held hostage by a dozen armed miscreants at his farmhouse in Indore's Chandan Nagar, late Sunday night. The goons attacked the owner and his staff around 1:30 am.

Police said that farmer Motilal Wadhwani was sleeping in his room when six men with guns entered with a tommy, cutter and knives. They wanted money and jewelry and since Wadhwani did not give them any, he was beaten mercilessly with kicks and punches.

He received injuries on his chest, shoulder, eye, forehead and lips. The accused also pressed the knife to his head and threatened to kill him if he tried to look into their faces.

Employees tied and assaulted

The miscreants also attacked Wadhwani’s employees, Rohit and Kamal, who were resting in the verandah. Their hands and legs were tied with cloth and their mobile phones were snatched and later thrown into the fields. Rohit was stabbed in the stomach, while both employees were robbed of their silver chains.

Loot worth lakhs

The gang opened the cupboard with an iron rod as Wadhwani declined to give the key. They robbed ₹1 lakh in cash, two gold chains, three cell phones and escaped. Some of the gang members kept watch outside the premises so that no alarm could be raised.

Police have filed a case and initiated a search for the accused.

