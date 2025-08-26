Moving Car Catches Fire In Indore, Couple Escapes Unhurt |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A moving car suddenly caught fire due to a short circuit under Rajendra Nagar police station limits on Monday night. Fortunately, the couple sitting inside the vehicle managed to escape seeing the smoke just in time, averting a major tragedy.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Birthare said that the incident occurred around 8 pm between Chanakyapuri Square and Choithram Square, when flames engulfed a car (MP 09 CF 8268). The vehicle was being driven by Balakrishna Verma, a resident of Devguradia, who was accompanied by his wife Sunita Verma.

The couple was returning home after visiting relatives in Dwarkapuri when the car’s headlights went off, followed by a short circuit, which caused smoke to emerge from the engine. Realising danger, both quickly stepped out of the car.

Within moments, the vehicle was engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the couple escaped safely. Soon after, a fire brigade vehicle arrived and extinguished the blaze, while police diverted traffic to avoid congestion. Officials said that the exact cause of the fire is under investigation, though preliminary findings pointed towards electrical short circuit.