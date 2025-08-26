 Moving Car Catches Fire In Indore, Couple Escapes Unhurt
Fortunately, the couple sitting inside the vehicle managed to escape seeing the smoke just in time

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 12:04 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A moving car suddenly caught fire due to a short circuit under Rajendra Nagar police station limits on Monday night. Fortunately, the couple sitting inside the vehicle managed to escape seeing the smoke just in time, averting a major tragedy.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Birthare said that the incident occurred around 8 pm between Chanakyapuri Square and Choithram Square, when flames engulfed a car (MP 09 CF 8268). The vehicle was being driven by Balakrishna Verma, a resident of Devguradia, who was accompanied by his wife Sunita Verma.

