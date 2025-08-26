Bizman Chirag Jain Murder Case: Accused On Run Even After 60 Hours Of Incident

Bizman Chirag Jain Murder Case: Accused On The Run, ₹10k Bounty Announced For Arrest |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Accused Vivek Jain, who brutally murdered businessman Chirag Jain, his former partner, is evading cops even after 60 hours of the incident. The accused had not contacted his family members after the murder. Police are questioning his acquaintances and family members to secure his arrest.

Multiple teams are searching for him across different districts including Gwalior and Bhind while one team has been sent to Gujarat. The accused, a resident of Bakhtawar Ram Nagar, is still on the run till filling of this report. Earlier, the police had announced a cash reward of Rs 10k to anyone providing information leading to Vivek Jain’s arrest.

Earlier, A bounty of Rs 10,000 has been announced on the arrest of Vivek Jain, accused of brutally murdering businessman Chirag Jain, his former partner.

It is noteworthy that Chirag Jain was stabbed nearly a dozen times to death on Saturday morning by his former business partner Vivek Jain, following a long-standing financial dispute.

The incident took place around 6:30 am at Chirag’s flat in Milan Heights Society under Kanadiya police station limits, while his wife was at the gym. Chirag’s 10-year-old son Vihan witnessed the horrific crime.