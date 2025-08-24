Bizman Chirag Jain Murder Case: Accused On The Run, ₹10k Bounty Announced For Arrest |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bounty of Rs 10,000 has been announced on the arrest of Vivek Jain, accused of brutally murdering businessman Chirag Jain, his former partner.

DCP Hansraj Singh announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 that will be given to anyone providing information that leads to Vivek Jain’s arrest. The accused, a resident of Bakhtawar Ram Nagar, is still on the run till filling of this report.

Police have formed multiple teams and are searching for him across different districts. According to sources, one team has also been sent to Gujarat, where the accused’s sister resides.

It is noteworthy that Chirag Jain was stabbed nearly a dozen times to death on Saturday morning by his former business partner Vivek Jain, following a long-standing financial dispute.

The incident took place around 6:30 am at Chirag’s flat in Milan Heights Society under Kanadiya police station limits, while his wife was at the gym. Chirag’s 10-year-old son Vihan witnessed the horrific crime.

The accused had carried a kitchen knife from his home and attacked Chirag until the knife broke into two pieces.

Accused’s car recovered from Bypass

The accused Vivek Jain’s car, which was used to flee the crime scene, has been recovered from the Bypass, a police official confirmed on the condition of anonymity. CCTV footage from the building showed Vivek arriving in a T-shirt and shorts, staying for about 20 minutes before fleeing. He left behind four mobile phones, which have been seized by police.

Accused’s family harassed Chirag before murder: Wife

In her police statement, Chirag’s wife Poonam alleged that Vivek’s family members had been troubling her husband before his murder. She claimed that Vivek’s father Mahaveer, and brothers Rakesh, Manoj and Mulu Jain, repeatedly threatened Chirag over phone calls, which he had shared with her.

Last rites performed in Gwalior

The last rites of Chirag Jain were performed in Gwalior on Sunday, where his 10-year-old son lit the funeral pyre. The son was visibly traumatised as he was a witness to the brutal killing of his father.

The family, residents of Lalitpur Colony, Gwalior, took the body after the post-mortem examination in Indore and left for Gwalior. Emotional scenes were witnessed when the body reached his parental home, with relatives and friends mourning the death.