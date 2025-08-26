Indore City Resident's Collection Of Ganesha Idols Reaches 5k | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Ganesh Chaturthi festival approaches, a local resident's collection of Ganesha idols has garnered attention.

Rajkumar Shah, a resident of Indore, has been collecting Ganesha idols for over 25 years and has amassed a collection of over 5k idols. The idols in Shah's collection are made from a variety of materials, including metal, ceramic, clay and wood.

They showcase Ganesha in different forms, including traditional and modern interpretations. Some idols depict Ganesha as a lawyer, dancer or cricketer, while others are crafted with American diamonds or made from gold on peepal leaves.

Shah's interest in collecting Ganesha idols began 25 years ago with a small idol. Over the years, he has travelled extensively to collect idols from temples, art fairs and villages. Each idol has a story behind it and Shah believes that Ganesha is a source of inspiration and guidance.

‘I started collecting Ganesha idols 25 years ago,’ Shah said. ‘It has become a part of my life and I continue to search for new and unique idols.’

Shah's collection reflects his interest in Ganesha and the cultural significance of the deity.

As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin, Shah's collection is one of many examples of the enduring popularity of Lord Ganesha. The festival, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, is a significant event in the Hindu calendar.

Devotees across the country will be installing Ganesha idols in their homes and public pandals, seeking blessings and prosperity. Shah's collection will likely be on display during the festival, showcasing the diversity and richness of Ganesha worship.

The collection has been built over the years through Shah's travels and searches for unique idols. His collection is a testament to the significance of Lord Ganesha in Hindu culture and the various ways in which the deity is revered. As the festival progresses, Shah's collection will be a part of the larger celebration, highlighting the importance of Lord Ganesha in the lives of devotees.