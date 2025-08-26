Indore: Stepfather Gets Multiple Life Terms For Raping Minor Daughter | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A POCSO Special Court has awarded multiple life imprisonments to a 47-year-old man for raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter, sending a strong message on the strict enforcement of law in crimes against minors on Monday.

Judge Savita Jadia, Second Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO), convicted the accused under relevant sections of IPC and sections of the POCSO Act, imposing separate life sentences with a fine of Rs 6k.

The prosecution was led by Special Public Prosecutor Varsha Pathak. The court also directed that the survivor be paid Rs 2 lakh as compensation considering her physical and mental trauma. According to officials, such strict punishments not only reflect the firmness of law but also act as a deterrent, reinforcing protection for girls from sexual crimes.

17-year-old raped by stepfather

Earlier, in another disheartening case the victim's mother who was forcibly sent to her native village in Morena and a stepfather raped his minor stepdaughter in Gwalior

The girl’s biological father had passed away 15 years ago, and her mother later remarried. Since childhood, the victim considered the accused as her father, but he allegedly had ill intentions towards her for a long time.