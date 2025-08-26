Iconic Sarafa Chowpatty In Indore To Stay; Traders Cry Foul |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The uncertainty surrounding the iconic Sarafa Chowpatty was put to rest on Monday after Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav assured that the night food market will continue at its traditional location as it is an integral part of Indore’s heritage even as bullion traders raised safety concerns.

Meeting with Sarafa traders, the Mayor said that ‘Sarafa Chowpatty is the identity of Indore and cannot be removed.’ He added: ‘Sarafa Chowpatty is not just a hub of taste but a tradition and identity of Indore.

It has played a key role in making Indore the food capital of India. The IMC will ensure safety, discipline and cleanliness for visitors from across the country and the world.’

He reminded that the general committee of the IMC had passed a resolution after detailed discussions, acknowledging Sarafa Chowpatty’s unique identity and global reputation. The Mayor-in-Council has now authorised the Commissioner to oversee safety and other arrangements, ensuring both vendors’ and traders’ interests are protected.

Traders Unhappy with Decision

Traders, however, called the Mayor’s assurance ‘one-sided,’ arguing that the voices of nearly 2k Sarafa shopkeepers were being ignored in favour of around 80 food vendors.

The Sarafa Traders’ Association announced that from September 1, they will stop renting shopfront spaces to Chowpatty vendors and will even seek affidavits from members to enforce the decision.

Association secretary Basant Soni said: ‘If we don’t give them space, where will they put their stalls? Safety is more important for us. The Chowpatty could be shifted anywhere with proper arrangements like parking, gas lines and fire safety.’

The traders warned that overcrowding could block fire brigades in case of an emergency and pointed to poor hygiene practices that cause problems the next day.

Congress seeks regulation

The Congress party also weighed in, stressing the need to protect Sarafa’s traditional heritage while curbing the ‘illegal and unplanned’ expansion of the Chowpatty, which it said harms both business interests and Indore’s cultural identity. Traders suggested that if the Chowpatty is to continue, permission should be given only to long-standing vendors—around 70 in number—or else the entire setup should be removed.