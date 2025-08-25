International Dog Day: Dog Bite Cases Surge Rapidly In MP's Dhar | photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dog bite cases are rising at an alarming rate in Dhar, where over 4,500 stray dogs roam across 30 wards. The city alone reports 10–15 bite cases daily, while the entire district records 30–40 cases each day.

Currently, Dhar has only one shelter home with a capacity of 30 dogs. Despite a 5 lakh sterilisation budget, only about 240–250 dogs are sterilised annually. On average, just 5–6 dogs undergo sterilisation per week, and due to limited facilities, no new dogs are brought in during their one-week post-surgery isolation period.

This slow pace leaves thousands of dogs unvaccinated and unsterilised. In the last eight months, more than 2,000 residents have been bitten, and one child recently lost his life following a dog attack.

Municipal Commissioner BK Singh said vaccination efforts are underway and a proposal for a new shelter home has been passed. Construction will begin once land is allotted.

Locals say they now fear stepping out during early mornings and late nights, when dog attacks are more frequent. Many parents are escorting children to school in groups for safety.

Citizens warn that if the dog-catching and sterilisation drives are not accelerated, they may launch a major protest demanding urgent action.