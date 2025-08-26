Traffic Diversion For Indore's Khajrana Ganesh Temple During Ganesh Utsav | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With lakhs of devotees expected to visit the famous Khajrana Ganesh Temple during the upcoming Ganesh Utsav celebrations from August 27 to September 6, the traffic management police have made special arrangements to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Entry route to temple

Vehicles heading towards Khajrana Ganesh Temple will proceed from Khajrana Square via Service Road, turn left at Siddhivinayak Hospital, move through Ganeshpuri Main Road and Goyal Vihar Rain Basera Tri-junction and reach the temple entry gate parking area.

Exit route after darshan

After darshan, vehicles will exit the parking area via Kalka Mata Mandir Gate, then move towards Ganesh Mandir tri-junction, then Peepal Square to Khajrana Square.

Routes for local commuters

Vehicles going towards Khajrana village can travel via Khajrana Square and Goya Road. Similarly, commuters coming from Jamjam tri-junction and Mannat General Store can use Goya Road route for reaching Khajrana Square.

Restricted routes

Entry of vehicles from Bengali Square towards Siddhivinayak Hospital (Service Road) will remain prohibited. City buses will not be allowed to operate from Khajrana Square (Goya Road) to Star Square and from Peepal Square to Khajrana.

Heavy vehicle restrictions

Movement of heavy trucks from Star Square to Khajrana Square and from Patel Nagar towards Khajrana will only be permitted between 12:00 am and 6:00 am. During daytime, all types of heavy vehicles will be completely restricted on these routes. The traffic police have appealed to citizens to follow the diverted routes for convenience and to cooperate with traffic management during festival days.