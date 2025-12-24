Indore News: Fire Broke Out At MOG Line Destroys Narmada Pipeline Material, No Casualties

Indore News: Fire At MOG Line Destroys Narmada Pipeline Material, No Casualties | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in plastic pipes stored at a vacant plot in MOG Line near Mhow Naka Square on Monday afternoon. The blaze was so intense that thick plumes of smoke were visible from kilometres away.

The incident occurred around 2 pm and over ten plastic pipes kept for the Narmada pipeline project caught fire, engulfing the entire area in dense black smoke.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the three fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. The cause behind the blaze is yet not ascertained. According to the Fire brigade, approximately 35,000 litres of water were used to extinguish the fire after struggling for half an hour.

Seeing the severity of the fire, a large number of local residents gathered at the spot. Many people began recording videos on their mobile phones, leading to an increase in crowding at the site.

Police and fire brigade managed the crowd to ensure that firefighting operations were not obstructed. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident, though the plastic pipes were completely gutted in the fire.