Indore News: Man Arrested By Chandigarh Cops With ₹85 Lakh ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chandigarh police arrested a man from Indore in connection with the digital arrest of a retired Haryana Government official and duping him of Rs 85 lakh. According to Chandigarh Police, the accused has been identified as Ankit Gupta, a resident of Panchdariya, Sanwer Road.

The victim, a resident of Chandigarh, told police that he received multiple phone calls from unidentified persons, who impersonated officials of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, ICICI Bank and the Vigilance Department. The callers allegedly threatened the victim with a fabricated money-laundering case and placed him under ‘digital arrest’.

The complainant was induced to transfer money multiple times into different bank accounts, after being falsely promised a “Priority Innocence Certificate” to avoid legal action and was duped of Rs 85 lakh.

During the investigation, it was found that two transactions of Rs 39 lakh and Rs 11 lakh were credited to a Bank of Baroda account held in the name of Ankit Gupta. The police raided his place and arrested him from the Ujjain Road area on December 20. A cheque book linked to the said bank account was also recovered from his possession