 Indore News: Man Arrested By Chandigarh Cops With ₹85 Lakh ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Man Arrested By Chandigarh Cops With ₹85 Lakh ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud

Indore News: Man Arrested By Chandigarh Cops With ₹85 Lakh ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud

The victim, a resident of Chandigarh, told police that he received multiple phone calls from unidentified persons, who impersonated officials of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, ICICI Bank and the Vigilance Department. The callers allegedly threatened the victim with a fabricated money-laundering case and placed him under ‘digital arrest’.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 12:59 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Man Arrested By Chandigarh Cops With ₹85 Lakh ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chandigarh police arrested a man from Indore in connection with the digital arrest of a retired Haryana Government official and duping him of Rs 85 lakh. According to Chandigarh Police, the accused has been identified as Ankit Gupta, a resident of Panchdariya, Sanwer Road.

The victim, a resident of Chandigarh, told police that he received multiple phone calls from unidentified persons, who impersonated officials of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, ICICI Bank and the Vigilance Department. The callers allegedly threatened the victim with a fabricated money-laundering case and placed him under ‘digital arrest’.

Read Also
Indore News: Students Urged To Oppose Crimes, End Child Marriage
article-image

The complainant was induced to transfer money multiple times into different bank accounts, after being falsely promised a “Priority Innocence Certificate” to avoid legal action and was duped of Rs 85 lakh.

During the investigation, it was found that two transactions of Rs 39 lakh and Rs 11 lakh were credited to a Bank of Baroda account held in the name of Ankit Gupta. The police raided his place and arrested him from the Ujjain Road area on December 20. A cheque book linked to the said bank account was also recovered from his possession

FPJ Shorts
Delhi-NCR Air Quality Marginally Improves To 'Very Poor' With AQI At 349 Amid Lingering Smog
Delhi-NCR Air Quality Marginally Improves To 'Very Poor' With AQI At 349 Amid Lingering Smog
Bank Of India Raises ₹10,000 Crore Via Infra Bonds At 7.23%, Union Bank Slashes Retail Loan Rates
Bank Of India Raises ₹10,000 Crore Via Infra Bonds At 7.23%, Union Bank Slashes Retail Loan Rates
'My Role Is To Protect...': Ben Stokes Stands By England Players Amid Drinking Controversy During Ashes Tour; VIDEO
'My Role Is To Protect...': Ben Stokes Stands By England Players Amid Drinking Controversy During Ashes Tour; VIDEO
J&K: Minimum Temperatures Drop Below Zero In Gulmarg & Pahalgam
J&K: Minimum Temperatures Drop Below Zero In Gulmarg & Pahalgam

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh December 24, 2025 Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State; Pachmarhi Records Lowest...

Madhya Pradesh December 24, 2025 Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State; Pachmarhi Records Lowest...

Indore News: Man Arrested By Chandigarh Cops With ₹85 Lakh ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud

Indore News: Man Arrested By Chandigarh Cops With ₹85 Lakh ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud

Indore News: Man Arrested For Storage Of Country Liquor Worth ₹40,000 Illegally

Indore News: Man Arrested For Storage Of Country Liquor Worth ₹40,000 Illegally

MP News: Government Income Decreasing, Only 40% Collection In 6 Months

MP News: Government Income Decreasing, Only 40% Collection In 6 Months

Indore News: Roasted Gram Prompts Food Safety Drivestrap; Samples Collected From Two Shops

Indore News: Roasted Gram Prompts Food Safety Drivestrap; Samples Collected From Two Shops