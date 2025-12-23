Indore News: Students Urged To Oppose Crimes, End Child Marriage | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop under Child Marriage Free India Campaign was organised for school students, focusing on awareness of child rights and the need to speak out against crimes involving children.

Addressing students during the programme, sub-divisional magistrate of Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) Rakesh Parmar emphasised that children must be fully aware of their rights to protect themselves from exploitation and abuse. He said that the police are taking strict action against crimes involving children and added that if children raise their voices fearlessly, no one would dare to commit such offences.

The workshop was organised by the Women and Child Development Department at Government Higher Secondary School, Simrol. Parmar encouraged students to remain alert, informed and confident, stating that awareness is the strongest tool to prevent child marriage and other crimes.

Simrol police station in-charge Amit Kumar explained the harmful social, physical and legal consequences of child marriage and provided detailed information about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Child Marriage Prohibition Flying Squad in-charge Mahendra Pathak elaborated on the provisions of Child Marriage Prohibition Act, 2006, highlighting the important role children can play in reporting and preventing such practices.

Students were administered a pledge to oppose child marriage and support awareness efforts. Flying squad member Devendra Kumar Pathak also shared key inputs during the session. The programme was conducted by Preeti Saxena, while principal Rekha Kamdar expressed gratitude.

Meanwhile, a one-day district-level workshop for service providers and religious leaders will be held on Wednesday to strengthen efforts to prevent child marriage. The workshop will take place at the collectorate auditorium from 11:30 am to 2 pm.

Religious leaders, volunteers, social workers, media persons and service providers associated with marriage ceremonies will be sensitised. Officials informed that the Child Marriage Free India Campaign, launched on November 27, 2024, will observe a 100-day intensive phase nationwide from November 27, 2025, to March 8, 2026, with the first phase currently underway.