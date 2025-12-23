Indore News: City Christmas Vibe Gets Warmer, Cozier, Trendier | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City is glowing differently this winter. The chill in the air feels softer as the city lights up with festive décor, fairy lights, wreaths and Christmas installations that turn everyday streets into postcard-perfect corners.

Every square seems to have its own Santa Claus moment, spreading cheer, selfies, and smiles. Christmas in Indore is no longer just a day, it’s a full-season vibe.

What’s truly new this year is how the city is celebrating togetherness. Cafes and restaurants are hosting Thanksgiving-style brunches, Christmas dinners and curated feasts, blending global traditions with local warmth. From cozy cafes to fine-dining spaces, menus now come with roasted turkeys, plum cakes, mocktails and winter specials that scream festive indulgence. Social media has amplified the trend, making Christmas brunch hopping a full Gen Z–approved ritual.

Even more heartwarming is the rise of home-hosted Christmas feasts. Across the city, people are opening their homes on December 25, inviting not just friends but even strangers for a small get together. It’s less about money and more about connection, sharing stories, food, laughter and a sense of belonging. In a fast-moving city, this trend feels refreshingly human.

Adding to the buzz are Christmas flea markets and melas popping up across Indore. These festive hubs are alive with creative workshops like cupcake and gingerbread decoration, candle-making DIY zones, pottery and art-and-craft sessions, along with cheerful kids’ play zones, talent hunts and meet-and-greet moments with Santa. Live carols, photo booths and interactive activities keep families engaged till late evenings.

This Christmas, Indore isn’t just decorated, it’s emotionally lit. Warmer, cozier and more connected than ever.