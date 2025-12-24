 Indore News: Man Arrested For Storage Of Country Liquor Worth ₹40,000 Illegally
According to Assistant Excise Commissioner Abhishek Tiwari, the department carried out the action following a tip-off in the Bhawani Nagar area. The team led by flying squad in-charge Kamlesh Solanki and ADEO CK Sahu, Bhoi Mohalla circle of the Excise Department conducted a raid in the mentioned area and recovered over 66 bulk litres of illegal country liquor there.

Wednesday, December 24, 2025
article-image
Indore News: Man Arrested For Storage Of Country Liquor Worth ₹40,000 Illegally | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Excise Department arrested a man and seized country-made liquor worth Rs 40,000 being carried on a scooter illegally.

The accused has been identified as Arjun Singh, a resident of Bhawani Nagar who was arrested on the spot. A case has been registered against him under Sections 34(1) and 34(2) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, 1915. As the offence is non-bailable, the accused was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody as per court orders.

Officials said the total value of the seized liquor is estimated at around Rs 40,000. Investigations have revealed that the accused is a habitual offender and has several cases already registered against him for illegal transportation, storage and sale of liquor.

The Excise Department stated that such drives will continue to curb illegal liquor activities in the district. The officials also appreciated the role of Circle In-charge Triambika Sharma, excise constables Pramod Shete, Raju Jambekar, staff member Nisha, and driver Karan for their commendable contribution in catching the man with liquor.

