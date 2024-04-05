 MP: SP's Khajuraho Candidate Meera Yadav's Nomination Rejected; Here's WHY
MP: SP's Khajuraho Candidate Meera Yadav's Nomination Rejected; Here's WHY

The official reason for the cancellation of the nomination papers has not been disclosed yet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
Khujraho (Madhya Pradesh): The nomination of Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Khajuraho, Meera Deepak Yadav, has been cancelled due to improper paperwork, on Friday.

According to information, Yadav's nomination papers lacked her signature.

However, the official reason for the cancellation of the nomination papers has not been disclosed yet. Sources indicate that the nomination papers lacked the candidate's signature.

SP changes its candidate within 2 days

On April 1, there was a change in ticket allocation by the Samajwadi Party. Initially, Manoj Yadav was chosen as the candidate for the Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat. However, within two days, the party replaced him with former MLA Meera Deepak Yadav. Meanwhile, Manoj Yadav was appointed as the state president of the party. And now, the nomination of MLA Meera Yadav has been cancelled.

Of total 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, Congress gave Khajuraho seat to ally Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

Who is Meera Yadav?

Meera Yadav is a former MLA from Niwadi constituency. Her husband, Deep Narayan Singh Yadav, has also served as the state president of the Samajwadi Party in Madhya Pradesh. He was a legislator from the Garautha assembly constituency in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh from 2007 to 2017.

