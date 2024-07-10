MP July 10 Weather Update: Most Parts Witness Heavy Rains; Nimar Farmers Perform Ritual To End Dry Spell

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is bracing for heavy rains due to an active cyclonic circulation and trough line. Indore and Gwalior have already experienced significant rainfall, while Bhopal has seen increased temperatures with some sunshine. The meteorological department has issued alerts for numerous districts, predicting more heavy rain in the coming days. Meanwhile, farmers in Nimar are performing rituals to invoke rain amidst the dry spell.

The Meteorological Department has issued heavy rain alerts for the next 24 hours in various districts including Chhatarpur, Panna, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, and Barwani. A Senior meteorologist explained that the northern part of MP is experiencing a trough line, contributing to the continuous rainfall.

Tuesday saw rain in Mandla, Balaghat, Betul, Dhar, Gwalior, Indore, and Ratlam, while cities like Bhopal had sunshine, raising daytime temperatures. Sidhi, Damoh, and Naugaon recorded temperatures up to 37°C.

Temperatures in major cities included Bhopal at 34.3°C, Indore at 33.4°C, Gwalior at 36.6°C, Jabalpur at 34.1°C, and Ujjain at 35°C, with Betul having the lowest at 28.5°C. Khargone-Pachmarhi recorded 29.2°C, and Seoni 29.8°C.

In Nimad's Manawar, farmers performed rituals due to the lack of rain. They gathered at the village temple, conducted prayers, and cooked meals in the fields to seek divine intervention for rain. So far, Manawar has received 168 mm of rainfall according to official records.