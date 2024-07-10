Bhopal: Over 50% BMC Staff Work At Ministers' Bungalows; Plans To Bring Employees Tracking System

Representative Pic | FP Photo

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Over 50 per cent employees of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) are working at bungalows of ministers or bureaucrats leading to acute shortage of staff in field. It is adversely affecting cleanliness work in all the 85 wards.

According to BMC employees, there are 10,000 daily wagers, 1,268 are regular (regularised from daily wagers but not permanent) and 4,000 are permanent employees. In all, BMC has 15,268 employees.

About 7,000 of them remain in field, 2,000 to 3,000 employees in office and remaining work at bungalows of ministers and government officials. However, every ward has a sanitary inspector and supervisor who are directly responsible for sanitation.

Recently, at a council meeting, mayor Malti Rai had asked municipal commissioner to deploy employees keeping in view the population of wards.

Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki said, 'There are many employees working at bungalows of ministers. It leads to shortage of employees in field and it adversely affects sanitation work.'

Municipal council chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said, 'I have asked additional commissioner Tina Yadav to introduce employees tracking system to find out how many employees are drawing salaries without doing work. After finding them, BMC will either drive them out or send them in field to fill the shortage of employees. If BMC employees are working at the bungalows of ministers, they are not drawing salaries without work. First, we will have to find out how many employees are drawing salary without work.'