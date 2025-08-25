13-Year-Old Accidentally Hangs Self While Playing With 'Dupatta' In MP's Morena, Dies On Spot

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl died after accidentally hanging herself with a dupatta while playing in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, as reported by police on Monday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Savita Pura locality under Civil Lines police station area of Morena district.

The deceased was identified as Tanvi and was the niece of police sub-inspector Munshilal Adivasi.

According to family members, Tanvi’s father, Surendra Adivasi, had died of cancer eight years ago, and her mother left soon after and never returned.

Since then, she had been living with her uncle Munshilal, an SI posted at Lahar police station in Bhind district.

Relatives said Tanvi had been mentally weak since birth. She could not recognise money and did not continue studies despite being admitted to school. Her elder sister used to try teaching her at home.

On the day of the incident, Tanvi was playing on the ground floor of the house with a torn dupatta around her neck. While playing, the dupatta accidentally turned into a noose, leading to suffocation and her death.

Civil Lines TI Darshan Shukla confirmed that the girl was mentally weak. The family found her lying on the ground with the dupatta around her neck. The FSL team was called, and police have registered a case and started an investigation. The exact cause of the incident will be confirmed after the probe.