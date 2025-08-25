WATCH: BJP National President JP Nadda Inaugurates Medical Colleges In Sheopur, Singrauli

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP National President and Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated the medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur and Singrauli districts on Monday.

He also signed MoUs for new medical colleges under PPP model in the state at Jabalpur’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College.

Before the event, Nadda also attended a key party meeting at the BJP office in Jabalpur in presence of representatives from Sagar, Rewa, Jabalpur and Shahdol divisions .

During the session, Nadda provided guidance on organisational expansion, party strategy, and upcoming programs.

He emphasised the principle of Nation First and urged workers to remain dedicated to public service.

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister Virendra Kumar, State General Secretary Hitanand Sharma, State In-charge Mahendra, State President HK Khandelwal, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, Cabinet Ministers Prahlad Singh Patel and Rakesh Singh, along with former State President VD Sharma.

Since Jabalpur is also his in-laws’ place, he will spend some time at his Civil Lines residence to meet family members.