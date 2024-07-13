MP July 13 Weather Update: Rain Hits Bhopal, Indore & 12 Other Districts Due To Cyclonic Circulation In Northern Gujarat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the monsoon trough line moving away from state, a cyclonic circulation system active in northern Gujarat is causing rain in several districts. On Friday, Bhopal, Indore, and 12 other districts experienced rainfall, while a heavy rain alert has been issued for 8 districts on Saturday.

A Senior Scientist at IMD Bhopal, explained that the entire state will experience thunder and lightning, with a higher chance of lightning strikes. The monsoon trough line has moved further north, but the cyclonic circulation in northern Gujarat is bringing rain. On Friday, the western part of the state saw rainfall, and some districts may receive rain on Saturday. There will also be periods of sun and clouds.

Many districts continued to receive heavy rainfall on Friday. Sidhi recorded 1.4 inches of rain, while Bhopal, Guna, and Nowgong received around 1 inch. Other places that experienced rainfall include Betul, Dhar, Indore, Khandwa, Ratlam, Khajuraho, Rewa, Tikamgarh, and Balaghat's Malajkhand.

Weather Changes at Night

At night, the weather changed in several areas including Tikamgarh, Orchha in Niwari, Khajuraho in Chhatarpur, Panna, Damoh, Chitrakoot in Satna, Ashoknagar, Bhopal, Sagar, Khandwa, Khargone, Betul, Guna, Rajgarh, Dewas, Seoni, Balaghat, Umaria, Shahdol, Katni, Ratanpur in Datia, Udaygiri in Vidisha, Bhimbetka and Sanchi in Raisen, Sehore, Ratlam, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Ujjain, Barwani, Indore, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Jabalpur, Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Dindori, Amarkantak in Anuppur, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, and Sheopur.

Despite the rain, several cities also experienced heat. Temperatures crossed 35 degrees Celsius in Gwalior, Narsinghpur, Tikamgarh, and Khajuraho. In major cities, temperatures were recorded as follows: Bhopal at 32.8 degrees, Indore at 30.7 degrees, Jabalpur at 33.6 degrees, and Ujjain at 32.8 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram recorded the lowest temperature at 28 degrees Celsius, followed by Nowgong at 28.5 degrees and Khandwa at 29.1 degrees Celsius.