Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vastu Vihar, Tagore Nagar, & More; Check Full List Below | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on July 13 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Vastu Vihar, Nirmal Nagar, Tagore Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Sukh Sagar pH 3 and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 04:00 Pm

Area: Vikas Kunj, Indus Empire, Parshv Galaxy and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Signature Park, Airport City. Gandhi Nagar, Jhulelal Market,5 No. Basti, Shivaji Ward and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 01:00 Pm

This interruption is due to maintenance work being carried out by the authorities. Residents in these areas are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements to mitigate any inconvenience caused by the power interruption.