MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert For 16 Districts In State, Temperature Remains On Higher Side

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The spell of heavy rains and thunderstorms continue in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Due to the activation of cyclonic circulation and trough line, the state is soaking.

On Wednesday, several regions in Madhya Pradesh, including Damoh, Bhopal, Gwalior, Pachmarhi, and Shivpuri, experienced rainfall. Despite the rain, many districts also enjoyed periods of bright sunshine. By Wednesday evening, Damoh recorded one and a quarter inches of rain, while Bhopal saw more than half an inch of rainfall. The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for 16 districts over the next 24 hours.

What does IMD say?

According to IMD Bhopal, a trough line is currently passing through the northern part of Madhya Pradesh, accompanied by active cyclonic circulation. This combination is causing the current rainfall and is expected to continue in the coming days.

Rains expected in these districts in next 24 hours

The districts likely to experience heavy rain in the next 24 hours include Chhatarpur, Panna, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Ratlam, Jhabua, and Alirajpur.

Mercury remained on the higher end

Despite the rain, temperatures remained high in certain areas. In Rewa and Damoh, the mercury soared above 37 degrees Celsius. Satna, Tikamgarh, Khajuraho, and Naugaon recorded temperatures of 36 degrees Celsius or higher. Among the major cities, Bhopal recorded a temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius, Indore 30.8 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 36.3 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur 34.6 degrees Celsius, and Ujjain 33 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal set to receive heavy rainfalls

This year, Bhopal is expected to receive 106% of its normal rainfall. Last year, the city experienced an 18% deficit in rainfall, receiving only 82% (30.9 inches) of the average 37.6 inches. Meteorologists are optimistic about this year's monsoon, stating that despite its arrival being three days late, it is expected to bring substantial rainfall to the region.