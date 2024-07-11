MP: Temple Comes Up Overnight On Disputed Land In Alot

People gathered at the disputed site |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A temple was built overnight on a private plot in Khamaria village, Alot.

The landowner, Mangilal, however, alleged that Mahadev Pandey of the village built the temple without his permission. Mangilal claimed that he had purchased the land four years ago and had it registered on his name.

Mangilal submitted an application to tehsildar Sonam Bhagat, requesting an investigation into the matter. The tehsildar inspected the site and ordered the suspension of all construction work of the temple until further notice.

Mahadev claimed that the land was government-owned. The matter is currently under investigation and the truth behind the land's ownership would be revealed soon.

The tehsildar's prompt response to the incident was appreciated and the authorities are working to resolve the issue. An investigation was underway and the outcome would determine the future of the temple and the ownership of the land.