MP News: Fake Currency Network Unearthed; ₹12 Lakh Fake Currency Found At Madrasa, Imam Held In Khandwa | Representative Pic

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Police have recovered a huge cache of counterfeit currency from a madrasa in Paithiya (Machhauri Raiyat) village under Jawar police station area. Fake notes worth about Rs 12 lakh have been counted so far and police estimate the total value could exceed Rs 16 lakh.

The fake currency bundles were found in a rented room occupied by Zuber, who served as the mosque’s Imam. Zuber, originally from Burhanpur’s Haripura area, was recently arrested by Malegaon (Maharashtra) Police along with an accomplice for possessing Rs 10 lakh in counterfeit notes.

Following the arrest, Maharashtra Police alerted their counterparts in Khandwa, prompting a coordinated search at the madrasa.

Khandwa Police teams reached the spot and launched a detailed investigation.

The seized notes are being examined and counted, while officials suspect that a wide network of counterfeit currency circulation is linked to the accused. Senior officers said the operation indicates the presence of an organised racket possibly supplying fake currency across state borders.

Police have begun interrogating Zuber to trace other individuals involved in the network and identify the source of forged notes.