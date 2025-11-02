 MP News: Fake Currency Network Unearthed; ₹12 Lakh Fake Currency Found At Madrasa, Imam Held In Khandwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Fake Currency Network Unearthed; ₹12 Lakh Fake Currency Found At Madrasa, Imam Held In Khandwa

MP News: Fake Currency Network Unearthed; ₹12 Lakh Fake Currency Found At Madrasa, Imam Held In Khandwa

Police have recovered a huge cache of counterfeit currency from a madrasa in Paithiya (Machhauri Raiyat) village under Jawar police station area. Fake notes worth about Rs 12 lakh have been counted so far and police estimate the total value could exceed Rs 16 lakh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Fake Currency Network Unearthed; ₹12 Lakh Fake Currency Found At Madrasa, Imam Held In Khandwa | Representative Pic

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Police have recovered a huge cache of counterfeit currency from a madrasa in Paithiya (Machhauri Raiyat) village under Jawar police station area. Fake notes worth about Rs 12 lakh have been counted so far and police estimate the total value could exceed Rs 16 lakh.

The fake currency bundles were found in a rented room occupied by Zuber, who served as the mosque’s Imam. Zuber, originally from Burhanpur’s Haripura area, was recently arrested by Malegaon (Maharashtra) Police along with an accomplice for possessing Rs 10 lakh in counterfeit notes.

Read Also
MP News: ₹300-Crore Project To Transform Jabalpur's Narmada Ghats On The Lines Of Ayodhya’s...
article-image

Following the arrest, Maharashtra Police alerted their counterparts in Khandwa, prompting a coordinated search at the madrasa.

Khandwa Police teams reached the spot and launched a detailed investigation.

FPJ Shorts
Women's World Cup: Deepti Sharma Makes Her Brother Proud On The Biggest Stage
Women's World Cup: Deepti Sharma Makes Her Brother Proud On The Biggest Stage
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Flat Cannot Be Commercialised Without Committee Nod,' Says Expert
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Flat Cannot Be Commercialised Without Committee Nod,' Says Expert
What Is The Age Gap Between Jennifer Aniston & Jim Curtis?
What Is The Age Gap Between Jennifer Aniston & Jim Curtis?
Sensex Declines 261.39 Points To 83,677.32, Nifty 62.9
Sensex Declines 261.39 Points To 83,677.32, Nifty 62.9

The seized notes are being examined and counted, while officials suspect that a wide network of counterfeit currency circulation is linked to the accused. Senior officers said the operation indicates the presence of an organised racket possibly supplying fake currency across state borders.

Police have begun interrogating Zuber to trace other individuals involved in the network and identify the source of forged notes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Fake Currency Network Unearthed; ₹12 Lakh Fake Currency Found At Madrasa, Imam Held In...

MP News: Fake Currency Network Unearthed; ₹12 Lakh Fake Currency Found At Madrasa, Imam Held In...

Indore News: DM Orders For Installation Of Mist Towers Near Construction Sites

Indore News: DM Orders For Installation Of Mist Towers Near Construction Sites

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Left Out Of Centre’s Plan For New Day Care Cancer Centres

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Left Out Of Centre’s Plan For New Day Care Cancer Centres

MP News: Liquor Home-Delivered In Bihar, Claims Madhya Pradesh Culture And Tourism Minister...

MP News: Liquor Home-Delivered In Bihar, Claims Madhya Pradesh Culture And Tourism Minister...

MP News: From Job Search To Entrepreneurship; Mamta Katija Opens Her Printing Press In Jhabua

MP News: From Job Search To Entrepreneurship; Mamta Katija Opens Her Printing Press In Jhabua