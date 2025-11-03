 Indore News: DM Orders For Installation Of Mist Towers Near Construction Sites
Collector Shivam Verma on Sunday inspected the ongoing construction of two flyovers being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Indore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 09:14 AM IST
The inspection covered the sites located in front of Best Price on MR-10 and at Arjun Barod area. During the visit, additional collector Roshan Rai and other officials concerned were also present.

Verma reviewed the progress of the work and instructed officials to ensure timely completion of both flyovers. He said that high standards of quality and safety should be maintained during construction to prevent inconvenience to commuters and nearby residents.

It was also reported that bitumen surfacing on the service roads adjoining both flyover sites has been completed, resulting in smoother traffic movement for local commuters.

During the inspection at Arjun Barod, Verma further instructed the authorities to strengthen street lighting in the area to enhance visibility and public safety during night hours. He reiterated that all safety measures and standards must be strictly followed during the ongoing construction activities.

