Indore News: DM Orders For Installation Of Mist Towers Near Construction Sites |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivam Verma on Sunday inspected the ongoing construction of two flyovers being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Indore.

The inspection covered the sites located in front of Best Price on MR-10 and at Arjun Barod area. During the visit, additional collector Roshan Rai and other officials concerned were also present.

Verma reviewed the progress of the work and instructed officials to ensure timely completion of both flyovers. He said that high standards of quality and safety should be maintained during construction to prevent inconvenience to commuters and nearby residents.

Officials informed the collector that to improve air quality, two mist towers are being installed near the construction zones. The collector directed that additional mist towers should be set up wherever necessary to help control dust and pollution. He stressed that improving air quality should remain a priority throughout the duration of the projects.

It was also reported that bitumen surfacing on the service roads adjoining both flyover sites has been completed, resulting in smoother traffic movement for local commuters.

During the inspection at Arjun Barod, Verma further instructed the authorities to strengthen street lighting in the area to enhance visibility and public safety during night hours. He reiterated that all safety measures and standards must be strictly followed during the ongoing construction activities.