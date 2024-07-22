MP July 22 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Soaks State; High Alert In Bhopal, Indore & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first strong monsoon system of the season has soaked the entire Madhya Pradesh. In Bhopal, there has been intermittent rain since morning, ranging from light to heavy showers. Indore is experiencing light rain, and Ratlam has also seen some rainfall. The weather department has issued a rain alert for the next few hours in 30 districts.

Heavy rain is expected in Narmadapuram and Dewas. Additionally, there is a possibility of moderate thunderstorms and lightning in Sehore, Bhimbetka in Raisen, southern Vidisha, Harda, southern Seoni, and southern Balaghat.

Bhopal and Vidisha might experience light rain. Indore, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Bawangaja in Barwani, Mandu in Dhar, Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur, Umaria, Katni, Shahdol, Amarkantak in Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, northern Balaghat, and northern Seoni are expected to see changing weather conditions in the afternoon.

Earlier, on the night between Saturday and Sunday, rainwater flooded houses in the low-lying areas of Chhindwara. In Sarni, Betul, it rained 8 inches from midnight on Saturday to 8 AM on Sunday. On Sunday, 11 out of 14 gates of the Satpura Dam were opened, and the Awada Dam in Sheopur overflowed.

The Narmada River is flowing 3 feet above normal, increasing the water levels in Omkareshwar and Indira Sagar Dams. A heavy rain alert has been issued for the next 24 hours, predicting heavy rainfall in 36 districts, including Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Ujjain.

Senior weather scientist Dr. Vedprakash Singh said that the combination of cyclonic circulation, low-pressure area, monsoon trough, and moisture from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea is causing strong rain activity. Heavy rainfall is expected in the coming days.

On Saturday night, Sunday, and Sunday night, many districts recorded significant rainfall. Pipariya in Narmadapuram received the highest rainfall of 9.4 inches. Other notable rainfall recordings include 7.1 inches in Budhni, Sehore; 6.8 inches in Barghat, Seoni; 6 inches in Shahpur, Betul; 6 inches in Tamia, Chhindwara; 5.3 inches in Katangi, Balaghat; 4.7 inches in Sausar, Pandhurna; and 4 inches in Bareli, Raisen.

The rain continued on Sunday, with Bhopal receiving 38 mm (about 1.5 inches) and Indore about half an inch. Rainfall was also recorded in Narmadapuram, Dhar, Khandwa, Ujjain, Chhindwara, and Malajkhand in Balaghat.

During the rain, lightning struck the upper part of a building on Jail Road in Bhopal. Fortunately, there were no casualties.