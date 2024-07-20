MP July 20 Weather Update: Strong System Hits State, Heavy Rain Likely In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain & More; East MP Stays Deprived

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong rain system is active in Madhya Pradesh, causing widespread rainfall across the state. Starting Saturday, this system is expected to intensify further, bringing heavy rain to Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and 21 other districts. An orange alert for heavy rain has been issued for Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Khandwa, Khargone, Pandhurna, Seoni, and Balaghat.

So far, the state has received 11.4 inches of rain, which is 35 percent of the total expected rainfall. The heavy rain has increased water levels in dams and reservoirs.

In the past 24 hours, water levels have risen by one to two and a half feet in Kolar Dam in Sehore, Bansagar in Shahdol, Indira Sagar in Khandwa, Tawa Dam in Narmadapuram, Kaliyasot Dam in Bhopal, and Mohanpura and Kundalia Dams in Rajgarh. Bhopal's lifeline, Bada Talab, has also seen a half-foot increase in water level.

Arun Sharma, a scientist at IMD Bhopal, explained that a low-pressure area has developed over the Bay of Bengal and will move forward in the next 24 hours, passing through Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation is active, and the monsoon trough line stretches from Jaisalmer, Kota, Guna, Sagar, Raipur, and Puri, extending southeast over the central-west Bay of Bengal. These conditions will lead to heavy rainfall throughout the state.

Rainfall continued in the state on Friday. Between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM, Bhopal received 36 mm (1.5 inches) of rain. Raisen saw over 1 inch of rainfall, and Guna, Gwalior, Chhindwara, Sagar, Satna, and Malajkhand also experienced continuous rain.

The monsoon arrived in the state on June 21, and heavy rains have been ongoing since then. However, the eastern region is experiencing a drought-like situation with 19% less rainfall, while the western region has 5% more rainfall than usual.

Overall, the state has received 7% less rainfall than average. According to the weather department, the average rainfall by this time should be 12.7 inches, but only 11.4 inches have been recorded. With heavy rain expected over the next four days, the rainfall total is likely to increase.