 Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Barkheda Pathani, Amarai Parisar, 3 C Sector & More; Check Full List Below
Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Barkheda Pathani, Amarai Parisar, 3 C Sector & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Barkheda Pathani, Amarai Parisar, 3 C Sector & More; Check Full List Below

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 09:04 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on July 20 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Barkheda Pathani, Amarai parisar, 3 C sector and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 01:00 Pm

Area: Ci Heights, Vineetkunj A-Sector, Aaina Banglow, Arihant Hospital nearest area.

Area: Narela Hanumant, Guradighat, Ratanpur Sadak, Pipaliya Kesho and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

