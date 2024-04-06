Bhopal: GMC Campus Becomes Safe Haven For Anti-Social Elements

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, campus has become a den of anti-social elements and drug peddlers these days. The Lakeview site in front of Kamla Nehru Hospital on Hamidia Hospital campus attached to the GMC is safe haven for such elements.

According to doctors, as soon as the evening comes, activities of anti-social elements start and they take advantage of the dark. The anti-social elements and local youths engage in gambling, intoxication and other illegal activities there. Such elements get easy access without any checking.

Though previous incidents exposed security laxity, liquor and drug consumptions go unabated.

The police checks and combing operations are seldom effective in the rush of the patients and their relatives. The police as well as the GMC administration have slowed down on the night combing the premises.

Stating that the campus has become a centre of drug addiction, JUDA vice-president Dr Ashish Tiwari said, “Drug addicts sit here all the time. Information has been given to the authorities in this regard, but no concrete action has been taken. Anti-social elements engage in gambling, intoxication and other illegal activities because of which, the students and the staff working here are always in panic.”

When contacted, Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent Dr Sumit Tandon said, “The campus for Hamidia Hospital as well as Kamla Nehru is the same. We will look into the matter to check such activities on the campus be it Hamidia Hospital or Kamla Nehru Hospital.”