Man Brutally Beaten For Feeding Dogs In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident reported from Indore, a man was brutally beaten for simply feeding dogs on Sunday.

According to a post on X, the incident has sparked widespread tension among the people, with pictures of the incident going viral on social media, raising questions about society's attitude towards humanity.

Feeding stray animals is often viewed as a selfless act of kindness, yet tragically, it has resulted in harm to the feeder. The disturbing images circulating online highlight the urgent need for greater awareness and acceptance of compassionate actions towards animals.

Street Dog Beaten To Death In Indore

About a week ago in Indore, a three-four months old street dog was brutally beaten to death with sticks for reportedly barking and causing disturbances in the locality on Saturday.

A young man named Vikas mercilessly beat the street dog, resulting in its death. Residents promptly reported the incident to Priyanshu Jain, the president of the Indore unit of People for Animals. Priyanshu promptly filed a case against the culprit, and a postmortem was conducted on the street dog on Sunday.