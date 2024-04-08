 Man Brutally Beaten For Feeding Dogs In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMan Brutally Beaten For Feeding Dogs In Indore

Man Brutally Beaten For Feeding Dogs In Indore

Feeding stray animals is often viewed as a selfless act of kindness, yet tragically, it has resulted in harm to the feeder.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident reported from Indore, a man was brutally beaten for simply feeding dogs on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Newyork city in indore, where a man was allegedly beaten simply for giving food the the stray dogs in the locality.

According to a post on X, the incident has sparked widespread tension among the people, with pictures of the incident going viral on social media, raising questions about society's attitude towards humanity.

Read Also
Indore Crime Round-Up: Dog Bites 6 Yr-Old Boy, Man Held For Allegedly Raping Teenager & More
article-image

Feeding stray animals is often viewed as a selfless act of kindness, yet tragically, it has resulted in harm to the feeder. The disturbing images circulating online highlight the urgent need for greater awareness and acceptance of compassionate actions towards animals.

Read Also
Indore: Action Against Over 500 Criminals And  Antisocials During Combing Patrolling
article-image

Street Dog Beaten To Death In Indore

About a week ago in Indore, a three-four months old street dog was brutally beaten to death with sticks for reportedly barking and causing disturbances in the locality on Saturday.

A young man named Vikas mercilessly beat the street dog, resulting in its death. Residents promptly reported the incident to Priyanshu Jain, the president of the Indore unit of People for Animals. Priyanshu promptly filed a case against the culprit, and a postmortem was conducted on the street dog on Sunday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Man Brutally Beaten For Feeding Dogs In Indore

Man Brutally Beaten For Feeding Dogs In Indore

Madhya Pardesh: Ginger Designated As Barwani's Signature Crop Under ODOP

Madhya Pardesh: Ginger Designated As Barwani's Signature Crop Under ODOP

Indore: Action Against Over 500 Criminals And  Antisocials During Combing Patrolling

Indore: Action Against Over 500 Criminals And  Antisocials During Combing Patrolling

Restrictions On Festivals: Hindu Community Threatens To Boycott LS Polls In Bhikangaon

Restrictions On Festivals: Hindu Community Threatens To Boycott LS Polls In Bhikangaon

Indore: Prime Accused Of ₹ 7.69 Crore Drugs Supply Delivered Drugs To WB 13 Times

Indore: Prime Accused Of ₹ 7.69 Crore Drugs Supply Delivered Drugs To WB 13 Times