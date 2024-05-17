 MP: Two Cops Suspended Amid Rs 3L Bribery Allegations
MP: Two Cops Suspended Amid Rs 3L Bribery Allegations

MLA leads protest at SP office demanding action against accused

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 10:02 PM IST
article-image

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): An allegation of bribery involving two head constables of the Agar Kotwali police station has come to light. The accused policemen揺ead constable Radheshyam Carpenter and head constable Narendra Singh Bhati謡ere accused of taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from complainants in connection with a land transaction dispute. The incident escalated when Agar MLA Madhu Gehlot was informed about the matter.

On learning about the allegations, the MLA along with his supporters marched to the office of the superintendent of police (SP), Vinod Kumar Singh, to demand immediate action and restitution of the bribe amount. During the demonstration, there was a heated exchange between MLA Gehlot and SP Singh.

Following the intense protest, the SP suspended both head constables with immediate effect and assured a thorough investigation into the matter. The controversy began two months ago when complainants Narendra Singh Thakur and Hansa Bansia, residents of Agar, alleged fraud in a land sale involving Ejaz Khan. The complainants reported that the cops had demanded Rs 3 lakh to register an FIR against Khan.

On May 15, the bribe was paid to the head constables after which a case was registered against Khan. Following this, the complainants exposed the bribery, prompting Gehlot to intervene. The protest resulted in the immediate suspension of the accused officers and a commitment by the SP to return the bribe money after an investigation. The MLA warned that if the money was not returned within two hours, the issue would be escalated to the Chief Minister.

