World Hypertension Day: Hypertension Cases Increases By 77 % In A Year In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The sedentary lifestyle has been taking toll on Indoreans’ health as the district has witnessed an alarming surge in the hypertension cases by a staggering 77 percent in just one year.

Free Press accessed the data of health department which revealed a sharp increase from 24,345 cases in 2022 to 43, 106cases in 2023, indicating a worrisome trend in the city's health landscape. Increasing awareness among people can partly be attributed to increased testing, shedding light on a concerning reality amidst the city's ‘foodie’ lifestyle.

On the eve of World Hypertension Day, city doctors also cited the National Health Survey which states that 33 percent of the urban while 25 percent of the rural population is termed as ‘hypersensitive’ which indicates the rising concern of uncontrolled blood pressure.

Once deemed exclusive for elderly, the hypersensitivity situation is now taking toll on younger demographics including children.

“Normal blood pressure reading stands at 120/80 mm Hg; anything surpassing this threshold falls into the realm of hypertension. Prompt intervention through lifestyle modifications is recommended to avert the onset of this condition, reducing reliance on medications,” physician Dr Anil Dongre said.

He added that recognizing symptoms and early detection is crucial. “Warning signs include headaches, chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, irregular heartbeat, nausea, confusion, and nosebleeds should not be neglected,” Dr Dongresaid.

Experts also blamed the irregular meals, prolonged screen time, and sedentary habits as themajor reasons along with genetic predisposition, obesity, and aging which compound the risk.

Union Health Ministry targets treatment service to220 million people

World Health Organisation busted the cloud revealing that only about 12 percent people with hypertension in India have their blood pressure under control. Acting to it, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GoIhas launched the Indian Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) to fast-track access to treatment services for over 220 million people in India who have hypertension, by 2025.

Ways to prevent hypertension

Cardiologist Dr Sandeep Srivastava underscores the pivotal role of lifestyle modifications in mitigating high blood pressure risks.He told media thatsteering clear of smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, opting for nutritious diets rich in fruits and vegetables, and limiting processed foods laden with sodium, sugar, and fats emerge as crucial strategies in combating this pervasive health concern.

Hypertension cases in Indore in last three years