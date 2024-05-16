MP: Businessman Vinod Aggarwal Of Indore Adjudged As 31st Biggest Philanthropist Of The Country

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's prominent businessman and Managing Director of Agarwal Coal Corporation Vinod Agarwal has found a place in the list of big donors of the country. Aggarwal has been ranked 31st in the list of 119 philanthropists by Edelgive Hurun India Foundation. In the year 2023-24, he has donated about Rs 34 cr. for the upliftment of every section of the society.

A felicitation ceremony for the country's top philanthropists was organized at a 5 star hotel in Mumbai. Hurun and Edelgive Foundation organize the biggest philanthropy summit every year, where they recognize the largest and the most significant donors of India who have worked on important initiatives.

Big donors of the country attended the event organized this year by Hurun India Foundation, who have donated openly with both hands for the upliftment of the society. Anas Rehman Junaid, Researcher and Founder of Hurun India and Nagma Mulla of AdvalGive Foundation presented the honor to Aggarwal. Nine other big philanthropists were also honored during the event this year, including Infosys founder K Dinesh, Asian Paints' Jalaj Dani, Tata Trust's Aparna Upalluri, etc.

During the program. Aggarwal expressed his gratitude to the organization for the honour. He said that he will always be ready to manage the upliftment of the society, facilities like education and health.