 MP: Businessman Vinod Aggarwal Of Indore Adjudged As 31st Biggest Philanthropist Of The Country
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Businessman Vinod Aggarwal Of Indore Adjudged As 31st Biggest Philanthropist Of The Country

MP: Businessman Vinod Aggarwal Of Indore Adjudged As 31st Biggest Philanthropist Of The Country

A felicitation ceremony for the country's top philanthropists was organized at a 5 star hotel in Mumbai.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's prominent businessman and Managing Director of Agarwal Coal Corporation Vinod Agarwal has found a place in the list of big donors of the country. Aggarwal has been ranked 31st in the list of 119 philanthropists by Edelgive Hurun India Foundation. In the year 2023-24, he has donated about Rs 34 cr. for the upliftment of every section of the society.

A felicitation ceremony for the country's top philanthropists was organized at a 5 star hotel in Mumbai. Hurun and Edelgive Foundation organize the biggest philanthropy summit every year, where they recognize the largest and the most significant donors of India who have worked on important initiatives.

Read Also
IIM Indore Forges Two New Collaborations To Strengthen Global Partnerships
article-image

Big donors of the country attended the event organized this year by Hurun India Foundation, who have donated openly with both hands for the upliftment of the society. Anas Rehman Junaid, Researcher and Founder of Hurun India and Nagma Mulla of AdvalGive Foundation presented the honor to Aggarwal. Nine other big philanthropists were also honored during the event this year, including Infosys founder K Dinesh, Asian Paints' Jalaj Dani, Tata Trust's Aparna Upalluri, etc.

During the program. Aggarwal expressed his gratitude to the organization for the honour. He said that he will always be ready to manage the upliftment of the society, facilities like education and health.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Businessman Vinod Aggarwal Of Indore Adjudged As 31st Biggest Philanthropist Of The Country

MP: Businessman Vinod Aggarwal Of Indore Adjudged As 31st Biggest Philanthropist Of The Country

Indore Commodities Buzz Of May 16: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of May 16: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Madhya Pradesh Police Replaces 69 Words From Urdu, Persian & Other Languages With Hindi For Legal...

Madhya Pradesh Police Replaces 69 Words From Urdu, Persian & Other Languages With Hindi For Legal...

Indore Man Stabbed To Death By Younger Brother & Friends Shortly After Enjoying A Party Together

Indore Man Stabbed To Death By Younger Brother & Friends Shortly After Enjoying A Party Together

Geeta, Hearing And Speech Impaired Woman Brought Home From Pakistan, To Appear For Class 8 Exam

Geeta, Hearing And Speech Impaired Woman Brought Home From Pakistan, To Appear For Class 8 Exam