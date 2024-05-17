Bhopal: Ministers Given Berth On Caste Basis May Have Pangs After Poll Outcome

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The outcome of the Lok Sabha election is not only linked with the future of the Central Government but also with that of a few ministers of the state.

When the state government was formed, a few ministers were inducted into the cabinet on the basis of their castes. Before the Lok Sabha election, legislators belonging to the OBC, the SC and the ST categories were made ministers to ensure proper representation of all castes in the cabinet.

In the Lok Sabha election, if the election results of the assembly constituencies of these ministers do not go in favour of the ruling party, such ministers may be removed from the cabinet.

The central leadership of the party is already angry with a few ministers for low turnout of voters in their constituencies. Whether these people will be in the cabinet or not will depend on their performance. Among the OBC ministers, Lakhan Patel was inducted into the cabinet for being Kurmi; Dharmendra Lodhi was taken into the ministry for being Lodhi; and Dileep Jaiswal was made a minister because he is a Kalar.

Similarly, Narendra Patel was inducted into the cabinet for being Kirar; Narayan Pawar was given a ministerial berth for being Sondhia; and Narayan Kushwaha got a cabinet because he comes of Kachhi community. Likewise, Dileep Ahirwar was taken into the ministry to woo the Ahirwars in Bundelkhand. The Ahirwars belong to the SC community.

To woo the Bhil tribe in the Malwa region, Nirmala Bhuria was given a cabinet birth. On the other hand, to make the Bhilala tribe happy, Nagar Singh Chouhan was inducted into the cabinet. To woo the SC community in Malwa, the BJP gave a ministerial berth to Gautam Tetwal.

There will be changes in the cabinet after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results. Against this backdrop, those who were made ministers only on the grounds of their castes may be removed, and the new faces may be inducted into the cabinet. The performance of the ministers, who got berths on the basis of their castes, has not been satisfactory. The BJP’s central leadership and the state unit are mulling over the fate of these ministers.