Bhopal Metro Stations To Be Constructed Like Airports; Space Allotted For Food Plaza, ATMs & Shops

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A trial run of metro train was conducted on the 6.2 km long priority corridor between Subhash Nagar to AIIMS on Thursday. It is speculated that the metro will start its commercial operations in the city in coming months.

These metro stations will be made on in line of airports. There will be a food plaza and shops inside.

Metro Rail Corporation has also started preparations. Plans are being prepared through experts. Similar plans will be made for Indore metro stations too. A simultaneous meeting has been held for Bhopal-Indore.

The priority corridor of Metro is between Subhash Nagar to AIIMS. Five stations - RKMP, Subhash Nagar, Kendriya School, in front of DB Mall and MP Nagar - have been completed up to 90%, while at DRM Chauraha, AIIMS and Alkapuri, 60 to 70% work is completed. Meanwhile, plans are being prepared to generate revenue from these stations.

Metro Corporation officials said that the stations are built over a very large area. There is space for food plaza, bank ATM and also for shops. Therefore, revenue will be generated from these also.

8 stations will be built in Phase-2

Work on the second phase of the metro will begin in the month of June-July. A total of Rs 1540 crore will be spent on laying the 8.77 Km line between Subhash Nagar and Karond. There will be a 3.39 Km long underground route. In which 2 metro stations will be built. At the same time, 6 stations will be built above ground.

Orange Like To Cover 14.9 Km Route

The Orange Line of Metro i.e. the route from AIIMS to Karond is 14.99 Km long. It has a priority corridor of 6.22 Km between Subhash Nagar and AIIMS. There are 8 stations in this corridor.

The work will be done in total 2 phases on the route from Subhash Nagar Depot to Karond. Out of the total 8.77 Km, 6 elevated metro stations will be built in 5.38 Km which will cost Rs 650 crore. These stations will be built in Pul Bogda, Aishbagh, Sindhi Colony, DIG Bungalow, Krishi Upaj Mandi and Karond.

On this route, the 3.39 km route will be underground. There will also be 2 metro stations, Bhopal Railway Station and Nadra Bus Stand. The tunnels will connect Bhopal station and Nadra bus stand through stations via Sindhi Colony, Aishbagh Crossing.

5 metros have arrived so far

A total of 5 metros have arrived in Bhopal from Sanwali (Vadodara) in Gujarat. A total of 15 coaches were brought in 6 big trolleys.