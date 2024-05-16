Haryana Man Hacks Bhopal Woman To Death In Manali Hotel

Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Haryana allegedly hacked a Bhopal woman to death in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali on Wednesday. The incident came to light when the accused stuffed the woman’s body in a bag and loaded it in a cab, but was spotted by the hotel staff, who alerted the police. The police caught the accused and were questioning him. The 26-year-old woman went to Manali along with her friend on May 13.

On Wednesday evening, her friend hacked her to death inside the hotel room where they were staying, the office of the Superintendent of police (SP) of Kullu confirmed. According to Kullu SP Dr Karthikeyan Gokulachandran, the woman and her friend were set to leave the hill station on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, the man checked out of the hotel alone and called a taxi to the hotel. He carried a bag along with him, which was extremely heavy. Upon not spotting the woman along with the man, identified as Vinod Kumar, the hotel staff questioned him, which he tried to avoid. Suspecting something was off, they called the police to the scene. Kumar, by then, had loaded the bag in the cab and was about to flee. The hotel staffers managed to halt the cab till the police’s arrival. Kumar, who learnt that the police were informed, fled the spot on foot.

The police arrived at the scene and found the woman’s body inside the bag. They issued instructions to seal all the borders of the hill station, after which they found Kumar late Wednesday night. He was arrested but the motive behind the murder has not been ascertained yet, the police said.

Woman missing since May 5

The woman was a graduate from Nutan college and used to reside in Shahpura of the city. She went missing from her house on May 5. The Shahpura police station house officer (SHO) Raghunath Singh told Free Press that none of her kin had lodged a missing person complaint at the police station.