Bhopal: Several Ministers Fail To Increase Voting Percentage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several ministers in the state failed to take voters to the polling booths in their assembly constituencies during the Lok Sabha election the way they were expected to. The BJP organisation told the ministers to work for increasing voting percentage across the state, but they could not even boost polling percentage in their own constituencies. The polling percentage remained below 60% in the assembly constituencies of Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and eight other ministers.

The ministers, in whose constituencies the voter turnout was very low, are Rakesh Singh, Aidal Singh Kansana, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Lodhi, Lakhan Patel, Rakesh Shukla, Radha Singh and Dileep Ahirwar. In the assembly constituency of Ahirwar, the voting percentage was the lowest – 50.15 per cent. Among the ministers, the constituency of Karan Singh Verma, Ichhawar, recorded the highest percentage of voting. The constituency recorded 80.27% of polling. Malhargarh, constituency of another Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, recorded 78.1% of voting.

Sarangpur, the constituency of Gautam Tetwal, saw 78.69% of voting. Similarly, 75.92% of polling was recorded at Biaora, the constituency of Narayan Pawar. Shujalpur, the constituency of Inder Singh Parmar, registered 75.73% of polling. Likewise, 75.02% of polling was recorded in Petlawad from where Nirmala Bhuria comes. In Mandla, the constituency of Sampatiya Uikey, the voter turnout was 72.95%. Chaitanya Kashyap’s constituency Ratlam saw 71.34% of voters. Ujjain, from where Chief Minister Mohan Yadav comes, saw 67.31% of voter turnout.

Among the ministers, whose constituencies recorded 60-70% of polling, are Rao Uday Pratap Singh, Tulsi silawat, Govind Rajput, Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Krishna Gaur, Vishvas Sarang, Vijay Shah, Narayan Kushwaha, Dileep Jaiswal, Nagar Singh Chouhan, Pratima Bagri and Narendra Patel.

80% of polling recorded in 9 VS seats including Budhni

The highest polling in the state was 84.37%, which was recorded in Sailana assembly constituency from where legislator of the Bharat Adiwasi Party Kamlesh Dodiyar was elected. Budhni, the constituency of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was one of the seats where high voting percentage was recorded. Budhni recorded 81.54% of polling. Amarwada, Junnardev, Sausar, Pandhurna, Ratlam Rural and Chaurai were among other assembly constituencies where voting percentage was very high.