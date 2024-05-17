MP: Farmers Protest Delay In Distribution Of Cotton Seeds

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Cotton farmers on Friday blocked the highway in front of the Krishi Mandi in Khargone for the consecutive day over delay in the distribution of BT cotton seeds. Since the crack of dawn, farmers had been patiently waiting at the Mandi, hoping to procure Rasi 659 and Asha Nuziveedu seeds. The blocked left several, including elderly persons, women and children, stranded in scorching heat.

However, by 11 am on Friday, neither token distribution nor counter operations began. In response, they staged a sit-in protest, blocking the highway and disrupting traffic. On being informed, SDM Bhaskar Gachle, ASP TS Baghel and DDA ML Chauhan rushed to the spot to address farmers’ concern. The blockade was lifted after the officials were directed to distribute the seeds shortly. Farmers Bondarsingh Barole and Trilok Kharate said cotton sowing had been delayed due to delay in seeds procurement, adding the stock being sold at private shops was costly. They lamented negligence of the government and administration in providing adequate shade and implementing an efficient token system. The DDA officials acknowledged the demand for specialised seeds and assured that companies are working to ramp up seed availability.